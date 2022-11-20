PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – According to police, a double-homicide occurred in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee.

The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) identified the victim of the attack as Darrell Guillory, a retired BRPD officer.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) said it was around 12 noon when deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were sent to the scene, on I-10 West, just west of LA 415, and saw a male suspect attacking Guillory, who’d been on duty and carrying out his responsibilities as a DOTD Motorist Assistance Patrol (MAP) unit employee.

Deputies reportedly jumped into action and fired their weapons at the suspect, which halted the attack.

LSP says Guillory and the suspect were rushed to an area hospital where they were both pronounced deceased.

At this time, in accord with standard procedure when a fatal deputy-involved shooting occurs, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has requested that LSP’s Bureau of Investigation launch a probe into the incident.

LSP says its investigation remains ongoing and further information will be released in coordination with the West Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Hours after the incident, traffic along I-10 West past LA 415 (Lobdell) was tied up with severe congestion as LSP responded to the crime scene. Congestion reached the I-10/I-12 split.

Drivers were urged to use caution.

BRProud will continue to update readers on the investigation into the shooting.