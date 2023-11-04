BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police announced on Saturday, Nov. 4 that Col. Lamar A. Davis will be retiring after serving in his current role for three years. Davis was appointed on Oct. 30, 2020, as the 26th Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police, according to LSP’s website.

“I started my journey with the Department over 27 years ago, and I can genuinely say that it has been a profound honor,” said Davis in his retirement letter. “Throughout these years, I have been fortunate to experience opportunities I never imagined for my family or myself. I firmly believe that my path was guided by God, shaping me into the person and dedicated servant that I am today.”

According to a letter from Davis, the Baton Rouge native will be retiring from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety/Louisiana State Police on January 8, 2024.

“To all our former and current members of the public safety family,” said Davis in his retirement letter. “I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude. Your tireless dedication unwavering commitment, boundless passion, and continuous support for our agency, our communities, our State, and me have made an indelible mark upon the citizens of our State and me.”

Read the full letter below.