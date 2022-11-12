SLAUGHTER, La. (BRPROUD) – According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), a Friday night wreck involving a head-on collision between two vehicles occurred in East Feliciana Parish, leaving one person dead and three others wounded.

LSP said that it was around 7 p.m. when 39-year-old Jason Herrin was traveling south in a 2009 Impala along LA 67 while a 2014 Silverado was headed north on the same highway.

For reasons that LSP is still trying to understand, the Impala veered into the lane of oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into the Silverado.

Troopers said that the tragic collision resulted in Herrin’s death and that the Silverado’s driver, along with two passengers, one of them a toddler, were brought to an area hospital for minor to moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.