LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The Department of Corrections and the West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation of an inmate death.

Clifton Bell, 64, fell off of a forklift he was driving and died. Bell was an inmate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Bell was serving a total of 90 years for early 1980’s convictions out of Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes for Armed Robbery, Simple Kidnapping, Simple Robbery and two Simple Escapes.

An autopsy is being done to determine the cause of death. At this time, no further details are available.