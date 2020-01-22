Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana state income tax filing begins Monday, Jan. 27

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2019 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

The date coincides with the date the IRS begins accepting 2019 federal income tax returns.

On Jan. 27, Louisiana taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically through Louisiana File Online, the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers.

Louisiana File Online allows taxpayers to:

  • File returns and pay taxes electronically
  • Check the status of individual income tax refunds
  • Amend current and prior-year tax returns
  • Request a filing extension

Also on Jan. 27, taxpayers can begin submitting returns to the state through commercially available tax preparation software; or they can download paper tax forms from the LDR website. Updated printed forms will not be available before Jan. 27.

2019 Louisiana Individual Income Tax returns and payments are due May 15, 2020.

LDR has implemented enhanced security measures to protect Louisiana taxpayers from identity theft and other types of tax fraud. If returns do not trigger any fraud indicators, taxpayers due refunds can expect them within 45 days of the filing date if they file electronically and within 14 weeks if they file paper returns.

Taxpayers can minimize delays in receiving their refunds by updating their contact information with LDR, including name, address and telephone number. If you have moved or changed your name since your last tax filing, update your contact information here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
49°F Rain. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

46°F Broken Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
17 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
49°F Rain. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

42°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
49°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

46°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

47°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories