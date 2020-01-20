Live Now
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office kicks off “Community Risk Reduction Week”

Louisiana
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has announced the start to their inaugural Community Risk Reduction Week.

The effort is geared toward “helping the fire service better help its community by learning the most common risks, finding prevention solutions for those risks and then spreading that messaging throughout their towns and cities.”

According to the Marshal’s office, CRR Week starts with a focus on Education. And their first point of education? Smoke Alarms.

They hope that through education about smoke alarms, they can increase the number of smoke alarms in homes of Louisiana communities and teach residents about their life-saving benefits.

