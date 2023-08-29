BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Animals affected by wildfires are getting treatment in Lake Charles.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) has activated the Louisiana State Animal Response Team (LSART) to treat and care for animals evacuated from Beauregard Parish Arena. Those animals are now sheltering at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

There are currently 41 animals being treated, including cattle, horses, goats, pigs and dogs

LSART is an organization of groups and individuals with an interest in animal well-being related to emergencies or disasters. Veterinarians, animal control officers, humane organizations, and citizen volunteers make up the membership list.

The team was developed from the Louisiana Veterinary Medical Association (LVMA) Disaster Committee. After the response to Hurricane Katrina, LSART became a division of the Dr. Walter J. Ernst Veterinary Memorial Foundation (WJE). WJE is the non-profit foundation associated with the LVMA.