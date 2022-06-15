BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Special Olympics swim team competed in the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games in Orlando, Fl., and returned with 11 medals in 9 different events. The eight members of the team were competed against 5,500 other athletes from across the U.S. and the Caribbean.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser sent a special congratulations to the members of the Louisiana Special Olympics swim team and their coaches, Megan Danos and Kenny Guedry.

“These athletes are great Louisiana ambassadors and it is such an honor to support and cheer them on. They have great sportsmanship and are so inspirational. They represented Louisiana with such determination, dedication, and talent,” he said.

The 2022 Special Olympics Louisiana Swim Team Results: