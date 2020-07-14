Louisiana soldier found dead at Texas base

Soldiers in the Louisiana National Guard Military Funeral Honors Program stand ready to render a firing party salute during an official ceremony memorializing a new monument honoring fallen Louisiana Guardsmen at Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, May 21, 2019. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

BATON ROUGE, La. — A soldier from the Louisiana Army National Guard was found dead in his room at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston on Sunday.

22-year-old Sgt. Kelvonta K. Ellis, from Westlake, Louisiana, was part of the 39th Military Police Company and the 139th Regional Support Group.

Sgt. Ellis served five years in the Louisiana Army National Guard as a Military Police Noncommissioned Officer and is survived by his mother.

The incident is currently being investigated by U.S. Air Force Security Forces and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.