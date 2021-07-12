Louisiana soldier dies in off-duty incident in Texas

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A soldier with the Louisiana National Guard has died following an off-duty incident in south Texas.

According to the Louisiana National Guard, 25-year-old Spc. Bernard Creque, who was with the 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, passed away on July 10 in McAllen.

LANG officials said Creque joined the Louisiana Army National Guard in Oct. 2012. He earned the military occupational specialty of 42A, Human Resources Specialist.

Photo Courtesy: Louisiana National Guard

Creque’s military schools included Basic Training, the Combat Lifesaver Course, and the Human Resources Specialist Course. His awards and decorations included the Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal (2), the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with mobilization device, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Louisiana National Guard Emergency Service Ribbon.

Creque is survived by his mother and father.

The McAllen Police Department is currently investigating the incident.