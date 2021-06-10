Louisiana soldier dies after non-combat incident, Gov. Edwards makes statement

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — First Sergeant Casey J. Hart, assigned to Bravo Company 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Brigade, Army National Guard, New Iberia, died from a non-combat incident.
First Sgt. Casey J. Hart, 42, of Baton Rouge, died Tuesday at Water Reed Medical Center in Maryland, the Army Times reported.
Gov. Edwards made the following statement regarding Hart’s death:
First Sergeant Casey J. Hart valiantly and proudly served the citizens of our state and nation, and we are deeply saddened to hear of his passing. A senior member of the 2nd Battalion, he grew as a strong leader over the past two decades. A true American hero, he selflessly served his community here and during his assignments abroad. Deeply committed to his family and unit, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Please join me and Donna in praying for his wife, daughter, family, colleagues and friends.