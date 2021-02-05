Louisiana Sheriff’s Office shuts down drug lab, arrests dealer on a plethora of charges

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chalmette man for operating a clandestine laboratory out of his home, and seized a handgun and a large amount of narcotics and cash.

The suspect, 46-year-old Jake Tassin, was booked on the following charges:

possession with the intent to distribute cocaine

possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

operation of a clandestine laboratory

felony conviction in possession of firearm

possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance

possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

On Jan. 28, Sheriff James Pohlmmann said deputies with the Field Operations Bureau Patrol Division responded to a call for service in reference to a domestic dispute in the 3500 block of Pakenham Drive in Chalmette.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned one of the occupants of the home, later identified as Tassin, had recently acquired a large amount of illegal narcotics. Based on these findings, agents with the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit obtained a search warrant for the residence.

During the search, agents recovered 1.44 kilograms of heroin with an estimated street value of $143,000, 1.006 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $100,000, and 17 ounces of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $49,000, making this one of the largest seizures of heroin and cocaine in a single case in St. Bernard Parish in several years.

Sheriff Pohlmann said agents also recovered a handgun, $31,828.00 in cash, and manufacturing equipment and packaging material.

A criminal history check was conducted on Tassin which revealed he has an extensive criminal history consisting of numerous felony drug and weapons charges with three prior convictions.

Tassin was transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison where he was booked on the above charges.