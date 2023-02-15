LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The Louisiana Sheriff’s Association is looking for community members from across the state to become honorary members, helping equip sheriffs with the tools to better serve their parish.

“We meet monthly with the legislative agenda item. We meet to discuss bill items that are being proposed, some that may negatively impact the sheriff’s job for the citizens he represents. They use this money to help pass legislation,” St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said

In addition to meeting with legislature, the Sheriffs’ Association is able to use the funding to train sheriffs across the state and educate them on laws as they change and evolve.

“This is training for some of the newer sheriffs that have not been exposed to law enforcement as long as some of us senior guys have,” Guidroz said. “We have new laws change every year in corrections so the chef of the corrections department meets with all of the sheriffs in one place and goes over the things that we must know and have to comply with. Laws are changing, and not to the law enforcements benefit.

Guidroz said he’s received questions regarding these funds going directly to local sheriff’s offices. He assures all of the funding goes to the Sheriffs’ Association, with the plan to benefit the state rather than just one parish.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This money goes all to Baton Rouge to the association, bettering our knowledge and for helping us to get the right message out to the public,” Guidroz said. “It does not, I repeat, does not stay down here with us on the local level.”

Anyone that would like to become an honorary member can apply online or reach out to the sheriffs’ office.

Donations are $25 a year for individuals or $35 a year for families or businesses.