Louisiana Sheriff says “He will not follow the vaccine mandate”

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Rapides Parish Sheriff says he will not follow the vaccine mandate from the federal government.

“While I encourage all of our deputies to get vaccinated, I will not follow the vaccine mandate from the federal government” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “We have about 50% of our department fully vaccinated and have had several of our deputies come down with COVID-19 over the last 18 months, with some even hospitalized. With that said, I believe this decision to vaccinate should be left up to the individual. And while I encourage our deputies to get vaccinated, I also respect and support their decision not to.”

The Biden administration’s sweeping new COVID-19 mandate will apply to 84 million workers at mid-size and large companies. Several states, including Louisiana, have vowed to challenge the Occupational Health and Safety Administration regulations in court, calling them an unconstitutional power grab by the federal government.