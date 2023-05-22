All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 19, 2023, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating an adult male subject, who was allegedly communicating with a minor on a social networking site. During the conversation, the subject allegedly engaged in sexual and lascivious dialogue and was discovered to be a registered sex offender, residing in a mobile home park in Vidalia, La.

According to deputies, a search warrant for the suspect’s home was executed on Monday, May 22, 2023. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Robert Chase Stroud and taken into custody.

Stroud was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Failure to Notify as a Sex Offender on Social Network Site.