(KLFY) — After the election of Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House of Representatives, the state’s delegation to the other house of Congress quickly voiced their support.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) released the following statement immediately after Johnson was elected as the 56th Speaker.

“Mike is a man of deep faith and a natural leader who has united House Republicans,” Cassidy said. “He brought people who disagree together to find a way forward, which is a sign of his ability to lead and secure conservative victories. He will make an excellent Speaker. This is a great day for the United States and for Louisiana.”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released the following statement:

“Congratulations to my good friend Mike Johnson on becoming the Speaker of the House,” Kennedy said. “My House colleagues have selected an outstanding leader to navigate an unprecedented time. Mike isn’t just a consistent conservative—he’s a courageous one. He loves God, his family, and his country more than anything, and he has devoted his life to serving them faithfully. American families share Mike’s Louisiana values, and they deserve his confident, principled leadership.”

Johnson represents the Fourth District of Louisiana, which includes Evangeline and St. Landry parishes. He was last elected unopposed in 2022.

