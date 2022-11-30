WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy will be co-leading a hearing focusing on improving mental health support to youth Wednesday morning.

The hearing titled “Caring for Our Kids: Supporting Mental Health in the Transition from High School to College” is being led by the HELP Subcommittee on Children and Families.

According to Cassidy, the following will be giving their testimony:

Brooklyn Williams, high school senior and founder of the Chill Club, Pittsburgh, PA

Sharon Hoover, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry and Co-Director, National Center for School Mental Health; Director, Center for Safe Supportive Schools, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Curtis Wright, EdD, Vice President of Student Affairs, Xavier University of Louisiana, New Orleans, LA

Ashley Weiss, DO, MPH, Director of Medical Student Education in Psychiatry at Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CT.