(KLFY) Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) is projected to serve another term in the Senate after winning reelection against a field of candidates including Shereveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

With 59 of 64 parishes reporting, Cassidy appears to be cruising to an easy victory garnering more than 1 million votes statewide.

Perkins came in second place with a little over 300k votes.