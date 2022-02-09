BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Baton Rouge U.S Senate hopeful Gary Chambers isn’t pulling a single punch in his newest campaign ad, less than a month after he openly smoked marijuana in a previous one.

The latest video, entitled “Scars and Bars,” dropped on Youtube earlier this morning.

In it, Chambers sets a Confederate battle flag on fire while noting “Jim Crow never really left,” and explaining how Louisiana’s first Black governor, P.B.S. Pinchback, was also denied a seat in the U.S. Senate in 1873 as his detractors claimed election fraud.

“The attacks against Black people, our right to vote and participate in this democracy are methodical,” Chambers said in the ad. “Gerrymandered districts are a byproduct of the Confederacy. Our system isn’t broken. It’s designed to do exactly what it’s doing — which is producing immeasurable inequity.”

On Jan. 18, Chambers also dropped a campaign ad in which he openly smoked marijuana and cited reports by the American Civil Liberties Union that say the U.S. spends $3.6 billion a year enforcing marijuana laws and that Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for violating marijuana laws than white people.

Chambers unsuccessfully campaigned to represent Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2020. He missed the run-off election by one percent.