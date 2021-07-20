Louisiana Senate approves veto override on transgender sports ban, bill moves to House

The bill has little practical value as there has been no reported instance of a transgender athlete participating on teams of their identified gender.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WWL-TV) — The Louisiana Senate approved a veto override of a transgender sports ban bill on Tuesday, moving discussions to the House.

The Associated Press reports that the 26-12 vote was the exact number of votes needed to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto. If the veto override is also approved in the House, the bill would become law and would ban transgender athletes from competing on school sports teams of their identified gender.

The bill has little practical value as there has been no reported instance of a transgender athlete participating on teams of their identified gender.

While Edwards vetoed 28 bills following the latest legislative session. The majority-Republican House and Senate decided to return largely because of the transgender sports ban bill and another bill that would allow people 21 and older to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or safety training.

The NCAA has reportedly informed Edwards that the transgender sports ban goes against its policy of anti-discrimination, which New Orleans tourism leaders fear could jeopardize the Final Four from being hosted in the city next year.

Lawmakers also can try to override other measures among the 28 Edwards rejected. The veto session can last up to five days but lawmakers hope to wrap up by Saturday.