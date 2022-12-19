BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – State department-issued phones can’t have TikTok on them anymore. Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced the ban on Monday.

In a letter sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards, Ardoin said he believed banning the social media app will protect data and reaffirm the office’s commitment to privacy protection for Louisiana residents.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a technology company based in China.

Ardoin says that his move follows legislation that was introduced by a group of lawmakers who are trying to prohibit the use of the app in the U.S. The legislation cites the FBI’s and FCC’s concerns about TikTok being used to spy on Americans.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry also is demanding action from Google and Apple to increase the age restriction on the social media platform by the end of the year because it’s “not safe for minors.”

Read Ardoin’s letter below: