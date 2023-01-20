MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Monroe native Cory Bahr received the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award during the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, La. Bahr is the owner and founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee, and Heritage Catering in Monroe, La.

Photo courtesy of Parish Restuarant

We are so fortunate to have Cory in our community. He has made significant contributions to the tourism industry and ensures visitors have a great experience. We are grateful to have his talent in our area. Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe President/CEO