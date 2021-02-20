Louisiana residents urged to complete winter weather survey

(KLFY) The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is asking Louisianians who received damage due to the winter weather event this week, to complete a self-reporting survey.

According to GOHSEP Communications Director Mike Steele, the survey will help local and state emergency managers collect data to move forward with the recovery process and gain a better understanding of the damage around the state.   

He said the survey is voluntary and does not guarantee any federal disaster relief assistance. 

To complete the survey, click here

