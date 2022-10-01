LOUISIANA (KLFY) – U.S Senator Bill Cassidy announced today that a Lake Charles resident, along with six other Americans, have been freed from Venezuelan captivity.

Tomeu Vadell was a member of a group of CITGO energy executives, known as the CITGO 6.

The CITGO 6 were lured to Caracas and taken hostage by the Nicholas Maduro Regime in Nov. of 2017, one of the members was released in March.

According to the release, “CITGO executives Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Jose Pereira, and former U.S. Marin Corporal Matthew Heath were released by the Maduro Regime as part of a swap for convicted drug traffickers Franqui Flores and Efrain Campo, nephews of Nicholas Maduro’s wife Cilia Flores.”