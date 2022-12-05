ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Reserve Deputy with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s office has been suspended, and Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell has asked everyone to pray for Mr. Bobby Parrie Jr’s speedy recovery after an altercation occurred at The Border Lounge, in the City of Zwolle, early on Saturday morning.

Zwolle Police officers and Sabine Parish sheriff deputies responded when a fight between several subjects inside of the bar moved outside at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, according to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Zwolle Police Department investigated the case, and officials determined that Bobby Parrie Jr., Dustin Cartinez, and Payton Lindsey were involved in the altercation.

Parrie Jr was seriously injured in the altercation and taken to a Shreveport hospital, where he remains.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dustin Dewitt Cartinez, 39, of Many, was arrested and booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for Second Degree Battery.

Cartinez, a commissioned and volunteer reserve deputy with the sheriff’s office, was not on duty when the altercation occurred. Cartinez has used his marine vessel to assist with several drawings on Toledo Bend Lake and was a full-time correctional officer for a previous administration.

Payton E Lindsey, 24, of Zwolle, was arrested and booked into the Sabine Parish Women’s Jail for Second Degree Battery.

More arrests and charges are still pending.

Cartinez and Lindsey’s bonds were set at $8000 each by the 11th Judicial District Court, and both bonded.