Louisiana registered sex offender charged for sending lewd messages to teenage girl

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

Roland Bruce Jr. (LPSO)

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 40-year-old Cut Off man is accused of sending sexual messages to a teenage victim.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 23, deputies were called to a home in Larose. Upon arrival, deputies learned Roland Bruce Jr. had reportedly been sending lewd text messages to the victim.

“Bruce had also requested the girl send nude photos to him, but she did not comply,” the department said.

Bruce Jr. is a registered sex offender who was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2001.

Following the recent investigation, deputies contacted Bruce Jr. at his Cut Off home and placed him under arrest. He was charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

His bail is set at $75,000.

