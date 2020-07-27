Louisiana receives $454 million in COVID-19 funding from FEMA

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced today that Louisiana has received more than $454 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The federal funding secured for Louisiana’s COVID-19 response has saved lives and protected the health of frontline workers,” said Cassidy. “As Congress debates a new coronavirus response bill, the health and safety of the people of Louisiana remain my top priority.”

Louisiana has also received federal support to buy hundreds of millions of personal protective equipment (PPE) items for frontline workers. These include: