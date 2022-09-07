ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7.

The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault.

Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the rapper has been formally charged with first-degree rape, robbery, false imprisonment, and domestic battery.

The Shreveport-based attorney told BRProud, “This isn’t the first time a grand jury has gotten it wrong about Michael Tyler.”

Tyler was born and raised in New Orleans and became famous after his debut album, ‘Mystikal,’ was released in 1994.

The July incident is not his first run-in with the law.

In 2003, the rapper pleaded guilty to sexual battery and served six years in prison.

This July, an arrest warrant claims Tyler attacked a female victim by taking her keys, holding her against her will, throwing alcohol on her to cleanse her “bad spirits,” and then sexual assaulted her.

BRProud will continue to follow the case and update readers as it plays out.