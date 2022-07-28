BOGALUSA, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana rapper, JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in one of two shootings on Wednesday night, according to Bogalusa Police. Both of these shootings happened with 75 minutes of each other.

Javorius Scott, 24, aka, JayDaYoungan was injured during one of those shootings around 5:50 p.m. on Superior Ave. Scott was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Bogalusa PD says “a close family member,” identified as Kenyatta Scott Sr. was also injured. Originally listed in critical condition, Scott, Sr. is now in stable condition at another facility.

A second shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Marshall Richardson Rd. Bogalusa PD believes it was possibly related to the original shooting of the rapper and his family member.

There were no reported injuries connected to that shooting.

The investigation into this deadly shooting remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Detective Division at (985) 732-6238.