LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Data of ACT scores across the nation showed Louisiana students ranked in the bottom five for average test scores.

The ACT is a standardized test that students across the country take every year as part of the college admissions process. Louisiana requires students to take test in order to graduate high school.

Scores are important in college acceptance process and high scores can lead to scholarship awards. They generally indicate how well students understand high school subjects.

Learner.com analyzed ACT testing scores for the graduating class of 2022 in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and found which states have the highest and lowest scores in the nation.

Louisiana had the fifth lowest scores in the nation with an average score of 18.1, below the national average of 19.8. The only states scoring lower that Louisiana were Alabama, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Nevada.

District of Columbia had the highest scoring average of 26.9, followed by California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire.