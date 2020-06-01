Louisiana ranks 43rd in census filings

This April 5, 2020, photo shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau needs more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, opening the possibility of delays in drawing new legislative districts that could help determine what political party is in power, what […]

Only 54.7% of Louisiana households have filled their 2020 census, ranking 43 out of the 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, according to numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Approximately 1.2 million households have responded to the census, which helps determine population density throughout the country as well as a number of other data points.

Harahan, at 71.3%, had the highest response rate in the state.

None of Louisiana’s three biggest cities were in the top 30.

Lafayette has a 59.1% response rate, which is No. 32 in the state. Baton Rouge is at 53.4% for 80th, and New Orleans is at 52.3%, tied for 94th.

Read full story, here