BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that as part of its Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) program, Louisiana qualifies for $86.6 million in TIFIA funding to go towards the U.S. 90 Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future I-49 South corridor project.

The Ambassador Caffery Interchange is a $136 million project that involves constructing a grade separated interchange approximately 4000 feet north of the Corne Road and U.S. 90 intersection. The project will also construct frontage roads over BNSF railroad. Construction is expected to begin in late summer/early fall 2022. By using TIFIA loan funds, the state can save approximately $135 million in inflation costs.

“With the assistance of TIFIA funding we are able to save on inflation by constructing tomorrow’s infrastructure needs today,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “This segment of U.S. 90 is already a major industrial corridor in Louisiana that will expand significantly as we work to upgrade this corridor to interstate standards.”

The I-49 South program is a multi-billion, multi-year construction initiative to convert approximately 160 miles of the current U.S. 90 corridor to Interstate 49 South. When completed, I-49 will extend from the current terminus at I-10 in Lafayette to the West Bank Expressway in New Orleans. The I-49 South corridor will support economic growth, improve access, reduce traffic congestion, and improve connectivity throughout the state’s transportation system.