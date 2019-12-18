Live Now
Louisiana puts new safety procedures and equipment in place for construction workers

Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Louisiana’s transportation department will expand safety measures at roadside construction zones.

Bill Oliver, district engineer administrator, says, “Fatalities and injuries we’ve had are when workers are not aware that someone is running through the work zone. This would bring awareness with alarms and everything going on around them.”

Bill Oliver with DOTD outlines the new safety measures the state is putting in place to help roadside construction workers and drivers when in construction zones.

Louisiana law now mandates one construction worker must “spot” the other worker while on roads and be on the lookout for approaching cars.

In addition to new procedures, workers will be getting new equipment including proximity alarms.

These will allow workers to hear an alarm if a car is running through the work zone.

Oliver says he’s confident the new equipment and procedures will keep workers at ease while doing their jobs on busy roadways.

“This will bring more awareness to drivers which should bring more comfort to the worker if they have more protection,” Oliver adds.

Zachary Ardoin is a construction engineer.

He says he believes the new rules and equipment will allow him to do his job better and make it a little easier on him and his crew.

“As a worker in the field or on the road, anytime that drivers have a sense of some kind of advance warning, it will give us that knowledge that drivers are aware we are on the road and working,” explains Ardoin.

Oliver tells News Ten even with new procedures in place for workers, he still stresses to drivers to slow down when approaching and in construction zone areas.

