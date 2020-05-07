Louisiana Public Health Institute, LDH hosting ‘tele-town hall’ Thursday on COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

(WAFB) The Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) are hosting a tele-town hall event called COVID-19: Preparing for the Next Phase.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 7 at 11 a.m.

The goal of the event is to educate the community about COVID-19 response measures, discuss the phases of reopening, share information about resources, and address the concerns of the community.

It will be moderated by Shelina Davis, CEO of LPHI, and Earl Benjamin-Robinson, deputy director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships & Health Equity.

The event will also address the health disparity being seen among African Americans, who are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Click here to register.