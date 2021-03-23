Louisiana priest, dominatrices charged with vandalism after alleged altar sex in Pearl River

A former priest and two professional dominatrices accused of performing sex acts on the altar of a Catholic church in Pearl River were charged by the North Shore District Attorney’s Office with one count of institutional vandalism, a felony.

Travis John Clark, 37, who was pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, and Mindy Lynn Dixon, 41, of Kent, Washington and Melissa Kamon Cheng, 28, of Alpharetta, Georgia, were charged in a bill of information.

The District Attorney’s office said in news release that the crimes occurred between Sept. 29-Sept. 30 last year.

Read the full story, here