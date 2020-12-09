Louisiana policyholders have 180 days to file proof of loss for hurricane claims

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon is reminding state residents that if they suffered losses in one of this year’s major hurricanes, you have a full 180 days to file proof of those losses.

“Although I encourage policyholders to file their claims with their insurers as soon as possible to begin the recovery process, I know the level of damage caused by the 2020 hurricanes makes it very difficult for people to gather all of the information and documentation they need to file a detailed proof of loss to support their claim,” said Donelon.

Those needing to file a claim should review their policy and contact their agent for guidance on the exact proof of loss deadline per their policy and what is required in filing their proof of loss. The same Louisiana law extends the 180-day deadline when policyholders are denied access to their properties by civil authorities during a state of disaster or emergency.

Filing a sufficient proof of loss with an insurer can include not only filing the initial damage claim, but also documentation such as photos, contractor estimates, receipts for temporary repairs and any other documentation required by the company.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the claim filing process or how their specific claim is being handled by their insurer can contact the Louisiana Department of Insurance at 1-800-259-5300 or submit a formal complaint at ldi.la.gov/complaints.