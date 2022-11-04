BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police needs help locating 32-year-old Jaisley Ann Green also known as Jaisley Morgan and Jaisley Stanely, and her three-year-old son, Beaux Morgan. Green’s family filed a missing person report on November 2, 2022, saying that they had not been in contact with Green in the past two weeks.

Green is described as a white female, standing five feet and seven inches and weighing 128 pounds. Green and her son were last seen in Bastrop, La. They have both been placed into the National Missing Person Database.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Bastrop Police Department at 318-281-1322.