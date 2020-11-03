Louisiana police respond to reports of man armed with assault rifle near polling location

Baker Police responded to a polling location near Groom Road and Main Street after reports of a man there armed with an assault rifle and carrying a Trump campaign sign. (Source: WAFB)

The Baker Police Department responded to a polling location near Groom Road and Main Street after reports of a man there armed with an assault rifle and carrying a Trump campaign sign.

According to WAFB, the man contacted the department about three weeks ago on Oct. 19 to let them know he wanted to showcase his support for President Donald Trump in Baker.

Officers with the Baker Police Department responded to the scene to make contact with him and verify the weapons he had with him.

The chief says he contacted the FBI and other appropriate authorities the same day the man contacted his department, saying he has the right to be there with the weapons since Louisiana is an open-carry state, but he also wanted to make sure there were no issues.

“We did not want the citizens to feel pressured or intimidated, so we kept an officer there to make sure everything went smoothly,” said Chief Carl Dunn.

The man has since left the area near the polling location, according to the police.