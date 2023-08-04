ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In June 2023, the Alexandria Police Department (APD) requested Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) to investigate APD Officer Jim Lewis’ actions during the arrest of a shoplifter.

On March 10, 2023, Lewis, while on duty, witnessed a shoplifter fleeing a local business. Lewis apprehended the shoplifter and recovered the stolen items. Lewis then released the stolen items to the business in order to obtain the value.

As a result of the investigation and information obtained, it was revealed that Lewis falsified information to increase the total value of the stolen items. The increased value enhanced the criminal arrest from a misdemeanor to a felony.

On August 3, 2023, LSP AFO obtained a warrant for Lewis’ arrest for Malfeasance in Office and Injuring Public Records. Earlier today, Lewis was arrested for the outstanding warrant and booked at the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail.

The Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. The investigation remains active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

