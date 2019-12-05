1  of  2
Louisiana police officer and a former deputy plead not guilty to drug charges

Louisiana

by: Nancy Cook

(Source: Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Alpha Stock Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police officer and a former Bossier Parish deputy were arraigned in federal court today.

In November, Brian Skinner and Jonathan Colgin were indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids. Colgin also was charged with misprison of a felony for allegedly disposing of anabolic steroids and covering up the crime.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges. They will be back in federal court on Jan. 21, 2020, for a status conference to set schedules for their trials.

Skinner is a sergeant with the Shreveport Police Department. He and two other officers, James Lorenzen and Randy Bordelon, have all been on administrative leave since September pending the federal investigation that resulted in Skinner’s indictment. To date, Lorenzen and Bordelon have not been charged.

