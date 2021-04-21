Louisiana Police Lieutenant accused of soliciting sex from woman involved in crash

Franklin Parish, La. (KLFY) Louisiana State Police say a Winnsboro Police Lieutenant has been arrested on charges of public bribery and one count of abuse of office.
LSP says the investigation was initiated from a complaint received by a driver involved in a two-vehicle crash investigated by 47-year-old Terrance Pleasant.
The female driver, who was not at fault in the crash, told police Pleasant solicited sexual favors and money to provide a favorable report for the driver’s insurance.
According to LSP, investigators were able to confirm the allegations.
As a result of the investigation, Pleasant was indicted by a grand jury on Monday, April 19.
He was booked into the Franklin Parish Jail without incident and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.