Louisiana Police Lieutenant accused of soliciting sex from woman involved in crash

Franklin Parish, La. (KLFY) Louisiana State Police say a Winnsboro Police Lieutenant has been arrested on charges of public bribery and one count of abuse of office.

LSP says the investigation was initiated from a complaint received by a driver involved in a two-vehicle crash investigated by 47-year-old Terrance Pleasant.

The female driver, who was not at fault in the crash, told police Pleasant solicited sexual favors and money to provide a favorable report for the driver’s insurance.

According to LSP, investigators were able to confirm the allegations.

As a result of the investigation, Pleasant was indicted by a grand jury on Monday, April 19.

He was booked into the Franklin Parish Jail without incident and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.