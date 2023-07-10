CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, July 10, 2023, Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office obtained a conviction of the Chief of Police of the Village of Grayson, Mitch Bratton, for Malfeasance in Office, Theft (Felony), and Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substances.

According to officials, Bratton was personally responsible for more than $10,000 of narcotics funds, which went missing between 2016 and 2019, resulting in four counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also convicted on one count of felony theft related to monies taken from a mother and son during the course of an arrest.

Officials confirmed that the money was their COVID stimulus and had been set aside for home expenses. As a result of this theft, that family was unable to pay their bills, lost their home, and are still homeless to this day.

When State Police confronted Bratton, alongside the family, he consented to a search of his unit. During that search, State Police found Xanax (alprazolam) and Suboxone (buprenorphine) loose in his vehicle, evidence from other drug cases which had not been properly packaged or documented. This resulted in two counts of possession of illegal drugs.

Late last week, Mitch Bratton was held accountable by a six-person jury in Caldwell Parish. The jury’s verdict is the culmination of a great prosecution by my Assistant Attorneys General Darwin Miller and Michelle Thompson. I thank Darwin and Michelle for their efforts to get justice, as well as the State Police, which did an incredible job with their investigation. My office will continue to support crime victims and bring offenders to justice — no matter their position of authority. It is our hope that this conviction will provide some closure to his victims. Attorney General Jeff Landry

Bratton is scheduled for sentencing on September 19, 2023. For each count, he is facing up to five years in prison as well as a fine of not more than $5,000.