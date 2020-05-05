Louisiana police chief arrested for sexual battery

CREOLA, La. (AP) — The police chief of a small Louisiana community has been charged with sexual battery, injuring public records and malfeasance in office.

News outlets report 68-year-old Donald Crooks is the police chief of Creola and was arrested Monday.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office says it received several complaints against Crooks about 10 days ago. Details of the complaints weren’t released by the sheriff’s office.

Crooks has been booked into jail on a $100,000 bond. He is charged with the following:

13 counts of Injuring Public Records

16 counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Battery

3 counts of Felony Sexual Battery

Malfeasance in Office

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.