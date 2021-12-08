Louisiana Peer Action Advocacy Coalition hosting a virtual job fair

LOUISIANA (KLFY)– Today, Dec. 8, Louisiana Peer Action Advocacy Coalition will be hosting two Zoom sessions of a virtual job fair.

Session 1 will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. 

Employers invited to this session include:

  • MHSD: Metropolitan Human Services District (New Orleans Area)
  • CAHSD: Capital Area Human Services District (Baton Rouge Area)
  • AAHSD: Acadiana Area Human Services District (Lafayette Area)

Session 2 from 2:45 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. 

Employers invited:

  • FPHSA: Florida Parishes Human Services Authority (St. Tammany, St. Helena, Washington, Livingston Parish and Tangipahoa Parishes)
  • CLHSD: Central Louisiana Human Services District (Alexandria Area)
  • ImCAL: Imperial Calcasieu (Lake Charles)

Remember to Dress for Success!! Resume may be required.   

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87329110031?pwd=MEQ1V3NhZnRaeXV0eHd1Q2Uvb0dSdz09 Meeting ID: 873 2911 0031 Passcode: 445360

