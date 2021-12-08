Louisiana Peer Action Advocacy Coalition hosting a virtual job fair

LOUISIANA (KLFY)– Today, Dec. 8, Louisiana Peer Action Advocacy Coalition will be hosting two Zoom sessions of a virtual job fair.
Session 1 will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m.
Employers invited to this session include:
- MHSD: Metropolitan Human Services District (New Orleans Area)
- CAHSD: Capital Area Human Services District (Baton Rouge Area)
- AAHSD: Acadiana Area Human Services District (Lafayette Area)
Session 2 from 2:45 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Employers invited:
- FPHSA: Florida Parishes Human Services Authority (St. Tammany, St. Helena, Washington, Livingston Parish and Tangipahoa Parishes)
- CLHSD: Central Louisiana Human Services District (Alexandria Area)
- ImCAL: Imperial Calcasieu (Lake Charles)
Remember to Dress for Success!! Resume may be required.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87329110031?pwd=MEQ1V3NhZnRaeXV0eHd1Q2Uvb0dSdz09 Meeting ID: 873 2911 0031 Passcode: 445360