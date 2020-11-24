Louisiana pediatrician accused of attacking college student ‘no longer employed’ at OLOL Children’s Health

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – OLOL confirms Dr. Shane Mckinney “is no longer with our organization.”
This comes after a suspect was wanted for allegedly attacking a female near the LSU Lakes.
Mckinney is accused of attacking an athlete from Southern University earlier this month.
The Louisiana NAACP subsequently asked for a special prosecutor in this case.
A second battery case possibly involving Mckinney is currently under investigation.
Mckinney was a pediatrician at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and the doctor’s profile is no longer on the OLOL website.
