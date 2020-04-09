Louisiana Pastors test positive, recover from the coronavirus

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD)– Journey Church of Central Pastors Jay and Stacey Coleman both tested positive and have now recovered from the coronavirus.

The couple celebrated their first day out of quarantine Wednesday. Both suffered mild symptoms but say the sickness took it’s toll. “It started out with fever, and chils, and headaches, body aches it was just hurting all over. You just wanted to stay in bed you didn’t want to do anything. So I struggled with a fever for a few days,” Pastor Stacey Coleman said.

Pastor Jay Coleman says he knew it was unlike any sickness he had before after he lost his sense of taste and smell. “We were still hungry, we had an appetite but we couldn’t taste anything,” Coleman said.

“For us to both test positive and become ill is surreal,” Coleman said. The Pastors are using their experience to ease anxiety among their parishioners of contracting the virus. “The vast majority of people who come down with this are people like us, you’re sick and then you get better, it takes you a little bit of time to get back on your feet but you will overcome this,” Coleman said. The Pastors are adamant about following the Governor’s stay at home mandate as well as the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.

The Pastors closed church doors and started live streaming services two weeks before testing positive. At this time they do not believe any of their congregation has contracted covid-19 from them.

“I think that God gives us wisdom and we need to listen to those in authority, and take it seriously when our president, our governor our leaders are all saying the same thing,” Coleman said. The Pastors are using this time not focusing on the negative, but the positive ways they can still serve their community. “We can serve our community through checking on our neighbors, making sure people are taken care of whether its groceries or finances or things of that nature,” Coleman said. while they want to stress the seriousness of the virus, they also want to preach their message to trust faith over fear.

The Pastors believe the people of Louisiana are resilient and will make it through this. “One of the things I know about the people of Louisiana is no matter what the numbers are we will make it through this. God is always faithful his presence will always be with us through everything we face. We will overcome this and be stronger and better than ever before,” Coleman said.

To watch Journey Church of Central’s live stream services you can visit their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/takethejourney/