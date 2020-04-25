Louisiana pastor Tony Spell placed on house arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Rev. Tony Spell has been placed on house arrest.

A judge on Friday, April 24, asked Spell if he’d comply with state orders that limit the number of people who can gather in one place at the same time.

Spell replied by quoting a bible verse, District Attorney Hillar Moore said.

Moore said Spell remained silent when asked a second time. The judge interpreted Spell’s silence to mean he would not comply with those state orders.

Spell is pastor of a church in Central, La. where dozens of members continue to congregate at the same time that government officials around the globe try to limit in-person interactions.

Gatherings are believed to contribute to the spread of COVID-19, the virus blamed for a global pandemic that has killed thousands.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards banned groups of more than 10 people from gathering in the state at any one time, including in churches.