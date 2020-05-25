Louisiana Pastor and Deacon “bless the boats” for Memorial Day weekend

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD)– Memorial Day weekend kicks off the start of boating season in New Roads. A local Catholic deacon and pastor continued their tradition of “blessing the boats,” on Sunday. Dozens of boats lined up and paraded past the dock to have their boat blessed with holy water.

The prayers are mostly for safe boating, but also to remind boaters to be grateful to be alive and with their families on this Memorial Day weekend. “We do it to officially begin the summer, and you know, it’s at a starting point we call upon the Lord to bless us to guide us and to help us and watch over us and keep us safe,” Deacon Bob McDonner said. “Its an honor of the church in blessing people in their recreational activities,” Pastor Pat Broussard said.