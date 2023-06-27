MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana pastor is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his wife and then himself in McComb.

McComb Police Chief Juan Cloy said 25-year-old Danny Prenell, Jr., was released from the hospital this weekend. He was charged with aggravated domestic violence, disorderly conduct and disturbance of a business.

Prenell is being held in the Pike County Jail.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at the Hampton Inn in McComb.

Police said Prenell shot his wife, 27-year-old Gabrielle Prenell, twice before shooting himself once. They are both from Alexandria, Louisiana.

Gabrielle Prenell was airlifted from Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Authorities said she was shot in the abdomen and in the arm.

Cloy said she was in stable condition on Monday, June 26.