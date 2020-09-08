Louisiana pandemic voting plans at issue in federal court

Democratic Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says he will block the plan offered by Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin for the Nov. 3 presidential election and a Dec. 5 state election.

NEW ORLEANS (AP)- A federal judge in Louisiana is hearing arguments on whether the state must broaden opportunities for mail-in balloting to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in this fall’s elections.

Voting rights advocates and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards said a plan by the state’s top election official, a Republican, doesn’t do enough to protect voters’ health and safety.

That plan includes a limited expansion of absentee mail voting for those confirmed to have COVID-19. Voting rights advocates filed a lawsuit against the plan.

Edwards has said he’ll withhold approval of the plan. And he has asked the judge to order broader use of mail balloting.

